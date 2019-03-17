The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
Millard Owen Everett

Millard Owen Everett Obituary
CHESAPEAKE- Millard Owen Everett, 95, went to be with the Lord on March 15, 2019. He was born on August 14, 1923 and was preceded in death by his loving wife, Ida Ruth Everett. Millard was a member of Churchland Assembly of God and served in the U.S. Navy. Left to cherish his memory are several loving family members and close friends. A funeral service will be conducted on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 11 AM at Churchland Assembly of God in Portsmouth with Pastor Larry Oâ€™Brien officiating. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the church. Condolences may be offered online at www.sturtevantfuneralhome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 17, 2019
