Millard S. Hobbs, Sr., passed away January 17, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. Millard was a life-long resident of Norfolk and Chesapeake. He retired from AT & T Telephone Company and Ikon Corporation. He was the son of the late Garland and Mary Hobbs. Millard was a life member of the Khedive Provost, Khedive Temple, Life Member of Norview Masonic Lodge #113 AF & AM, Life Member of 53 years with the American Legion Post 327, Chesapeake and Suffolk Shrine Clubs, The Niners Seniors Club of Chesapeake and was an avid NASCAR and Redskins fan.
Survivors include his wife of 56 years Carolyn Hobbs; brother, Reese Livingston; daughter, Michelle Boone (Jay); son, Millard â€˜Stan" Hobbs, Jr. (Kelli); five grandchildren, Elizabeth Zaborowski, James Boone, Tristan Hobbs, Kolby Hobbs, Ashton Hobbs; two great grandchildren, Grayson and Tucker Zaborowski. Also, daughters, Sheryl Stanley (Tom) and family, and Tracye Davis.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Graham Funeral Home, 1112 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake from 2 to 3 pm. A service to celebrate his life will begin at 3 pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Khedive Transportation Fund, 645 Woodlake Drive, Chesapeake, VA 23320. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to view the service and to leave a condolence to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 22, 2020