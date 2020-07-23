Millard Rudolph "Rudy" Simpson, 85, of Portsmouth, Virginia, passed away in his home with his loving family by his side on July 22, 2020. He was born on September 15, 1934 in Perquimans County, North Carolina to the late John Spurgeon and Carrie Mable Simpson. He was also preceded in death by his brother, John Woodard Simpson.He lived in Portsmouth from the age of six, and graduated from Cradock High School in 1953. He served in the United States Coast Guard and retired from Machine Shop 31 NNSY in 1974. Rudy was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Portsmouth and served as a deacon for many years. He was also a member of the Cradock Admiral Retirees.Rudy is remembered for having a great sense of humor and always making people feel welcomed. He was a devoted family man and enjoyed spending time with and doing projects for his wife and daughters. His greatest joy was watching sports, of any kind, on T.V. Following retirement, Rudy traveled around the world with his beloved wife.He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Alice Filer Simpson; daughters, Bonnie Simpson of Fairfax, Karen Diggs, and Beth Lutz; granddaughters, Megan Diggs (Trevor Hawley) of Suffolk and Melanie Lutz of Virginia Beach; sisters, Lydia Lynear Cahoon of Chesapeake and Melba Raye Tomlinson (Gene) of Lake City, FL; brother-in-law, Ray Linwood Filer (Loretta); and many nieces and nephews.A memorial service will be held at 3 PM at First Presbyterian Church, Portsmouth on Saturday, July 25, 2020. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to First Presbyterian Church. Please practice social distancing, wear a mask, and adhere to CDC guidelines.Condolences may be offered online at