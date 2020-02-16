Home

Millicent K. Branighan


1924 - 2020
Millicent K. Branighan Obituary
Millicent K. Branighan passed away peacefully on February 11, 2020 at the home of her granddaughter, Cherish.

She was born in Wellington, New Zealand, on July 8, 1924, to Vivian and Mary Dickey. She had 5 brothers and 2 sisters.

She was predeceased by her loving husband, Thomas James, and a wonderful daughter, Cheryl Lorson.

Millicent met and married Thomas when he was a Lt. in the Marine Corps during WWII. She left New Zealand to start her new life in America. She traveled to and lived in several states while Thomas was on active duty.

She later traveled to Europe several times and to Mexico to view the ancient sites.

She lead a full and happy life. Volunteering with several organizations including Navy Relief, School volunteer, Red Cross and visiting patients at Lake Taylor Hospital gave her great joy. She was an avid reader, tennis player and bridge player.

Left to continue her legacy are her daughter, Wendie, granddaughters, Cherish (Rob) Reale and Marci Pietrandrea, and many great grandchildren whom she loved dearly. Also many relatives and friends and her fur baby, Noah.

A funeral service was held and burial was at Quantico.

Rest well and know that you are loved!
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 16, 2020
