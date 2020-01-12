|
|
Virginia Beach - Millie (Mildred) K. Kartis, 89, passed away January 10, 2020. A Trisagion prayer service will be conducted at 6:30 PM, Wednesday evening at H. D. Oliver Funeral Apts. Norfolk Chapel at 1501 Colonial Ave, Norfolk, VA. The family will receive friends following the prayer service. A funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 AM, Thursday, January 16, 2020, at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral by Father George Bessinas. The burial will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery. A full obituary will appear in Monday's paper. Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 12, 2020