|
|
Millie Harris passed away Christmas Eve after a long battle with dementia. She was born in Charlottesville, VA on May 25th, 1922, and was raised in Clifton Forge and Millboro, VA. She was 97 years old. After graduating from high school, she came to Norfolk, VA and began working at the Norfolk Public Health Department. After college, she became a public health educator and worked with Doctor H. Wise to help start the Public Health Library. She became the librarian where she remained until she retired. Millie continued to serve her community by taking daily meals to the home bound and visiting patients without family at local nursing homes. She was a volunteer telephone counselor at CBN when it first opened in Portsmouth, VA and continued until she was 84. Often you would see a little gray-haired lady driving her big 4x4 truck around Virginia Beach keeping busy taking food to someone in need. Millie was always happy, full of love, and always had a positive encouraging word to offer. She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, J.B. Harris, her son Wayne Harris of Norfolk, and her brother Jim Way of Roanoke. Survived by her son and caregiver Steve Harris of Grande, NC, three grandchildren, Andrea Beck of Virginia Beach, Jenna and Shelby Harris of Chesapeake, five great-grandchildren, and her long-time friend, Martha Consalvo of Virginia Beach. Millie was entombed at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Norfolk, VA. The family sincerely apologizes to everyone that came to the funeral, and was provided the incorrect time for the service by the funeral home.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 16, 2020