|
|
Milton David Beach, Captain, USN (ret), died December 19, 2019, at the age of 86. He is survived by his second wife Elizabeth Beach. He is also survived by his three children Scott Beach, Mark Beach, and Joy Beach Moynihan and their spouses, seven grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his first wife of fifty-two years, Sarah Ewert Beach, who died in 2008.
Milt was a decorated Vietnam Veteran and career Naval Aviator and went on to serve as Senior Defense Advisor for Senator John Glenn. He also worked for Senator John Warner in his local offices.
A sports enthusiast, he was an avid golfer and handball player. Also a passionate lover of theater, he performed in a number of plays in the Tidewater area.
He was a 1951 graduate of Lubbock High School and graduated with a degree in Radio and Television from the University of Houston in 1955 before entering into Naval Flight School in Pensacola, Florida.
He was an active member of Eastern Shore Chapel for over fifty years. He served on the vestry and was also a Eucharistic Minister and a Lector.
Milt was a resident of Atlantic Shores retirement community for the last 15 years.
Services will be held at Eastern Shore Chapel Episcopal Church, 2020 Laskin Rd., Virginia Beach, on Saturday, December 28 at 1100 am. H. D. Oliver is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials can be donated to the Easter Shore Chapel food pantry at easternshorechapel.org. Online condolences may be made to the family at hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 22, 2019