Milton Edward, â€œJackieâ€, Moore, Jr., 93, passed away Saturday, May 11, 2019. He was the widower of Louise T. Moore. He is predeceased by his parents, Milton and Trixie Moore, a daughter, Linda M. Castonguay and a son, Milton E. Moore III.Jackie was a Marine Veteran of WWII and the Korean Conflict. He was retired electrician from the Department of Defense. He was a member of Ebenezer United Methodist Church and the Senior Fellowship. He was a past member of Nansemond Lodge No. 77, a member of the Portsmouth Scottish Rites and American Legion Nansemond Post 88.Jackie is survived by his son, William N. Moore, Sr. and his wife Deane of Ivor, VA. His grandchildren, Bill Moore, Jr., Jason Moore and wife Morgan, Jeffrey Henson and wife Morgan and Amanda Wayno and husband Teddy. His five great grandchildren and two nephews, Mark and David Bailey. Visitation will take place at R.W. Baker & Company Funeral Home on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 from 6:30 to 8 pm. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at R.W. Baker Funeral Home at 11 am. Interment will be at A.G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veteran Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Masonic Home of Virginia, 500 Masonic Lane, Richmond, VA 23223.The family is being served by R.W. Baker & Company Funeral Home and Crematory, where condolences may be registered at www.rwbakerfh.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 13, 2019