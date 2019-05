Milton Elwood Rayfield (91) passed quietly at home this past Thursday, May 9th, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Selma O. Rayfield, married 44 years, as well as a daughter, Susan Rayfield Oceans, and a son, Milton Rayfield, III. Milton was the son of Mary Cromwell Rayfield of Portsmouth, VA, and Milton E. Rayfield, and his sister…Edna R. Smith…all of blessed memory. Milton attended school at Sacred Heart in Norfolk, and later joined the U.S. Navy and served our nation from 1945-1949. After the Military, Milton worked at local jobs in Norfolk, and for 18 years in Germany selling products to the U.S. Military Exchanges and Commissaries through his company: M.E. Rayfield & Co. Later he returned to the USA and began working in residential construction, forming a partnership SAM’s Construction until he retired.There will be visitation for friends on Monday, May 13th, from 5:30-6:30 PM, at H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., 2002 Laskin Rd, Va. Beach VA. Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 10, 2019