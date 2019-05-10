Milton Elwood Rayfield (91) passed quietly at home this past Thursday, May 9th, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Selma O. Rayfield, married 44 years, as well as a daughter, Susan Rayfield Oceans, and a son, Milton Rayfield, III. Milton was the son of Mary Cromwell Rayfield of Portsmouth, VA, and Milton E. Rayfield, and his sisterâ€¦Edna R. Smithâ€¦all of blessed memory. Milton attended school at Sacred Heart in Norfolk, and later joined the U.S. Navy and served our nation from 1945-1949. After the Military, Milton worked at local jobs in Norfolk, and for 18 years in Germany selling products to the U.S. Military Exchanges and Commissaries through his company: M.E. Rayfield & Co. Later he returned to the USA and began working in residential construction, forming a partnership SAMâ€™s Construction until he retired.There will be visitation for friends on Monday, May 13th, from 5:30-6:30 PM, at H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., 2002 Laskin Rd, Va. Beach VA. Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 10, 2019