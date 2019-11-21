|
|
Milton passed peacefully from this life November 10, 2019. Milton was born in Portsmouth, Virginia, to Detroit Hucks and Ida A. Beslow. He graduated from IC Norcum High School, Portsmouth, VA in 1966. In 1967 (while in the Air Force) he then moved to California. In 2000 after raising two sons and a daughter, he moved to Oakland, California and married Cornelia Williams. He returned to Virginia October 15 of this year where he resided until his passing.
Milton is survived by his wife Cornelia Hucks and three children and 2 step-children, Milton Jr. (Kelly), Karen Hucks-Bonomi (Michael), Chris (Denikka), Nathan Whittington, Ulysses Whittington and eleven grandchildren. Milton is also survived by his brother Robert Hucks and two sisters, Brenda Wood and Karen Harris. Milton was preceded in death by his brother Samuel Hucks.
Meet and greet at Corprew Funeral Home Thursday, November 21 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM, 1822 Portsmouth Blvd, Portsmouth, VA. services will be held on Friday, November 22, 11:00 AM at Cathedral of Faith, 2020 Portlock Road, Chesapeake, VA.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 21, 2019