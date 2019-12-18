|
Milton Rodney "Skotty" Skottegaard, 87, of Arlington, OH, passed away Monday, December 16, 2019. He was born June 25, 1932 in Grand Rapids, MN to Milton and Ethel (Jaeger) Skottegaard. On September 5, 1964, he married Dorothy Jane Yoakam. She preceded him in death on January 24, 1975.
He is survived by son, R. Nicolas (Melissa) Skottegaard of Simsbury, CT; daughter, Pamela (Steve) Rettig of Rawson, OH; grandchildren: Jesse Alan (Rose) Rettig, Kate (Andy) Clevenger, Jack Skottegaard, and Meredith Skottegaard; great-grandchildren: Weston and Emilia Rettig; sister-in-law, Phyllis Skottegard of Nevis, MN; and many nieces and nephews.
Skotty attended the University of Minnesota and worked for Cargill for 40 years. He was a member of the Lutheran Missouri Synod and was an avid reader who loved golf and trains. Skotty's grandchildren were his world.
The funeral service will be held Saturday, December 21, 2019 at CRATES FUNERAL HOME, Arlington. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Memorial donations may be made to the Good Samaritan Society or Cory-Rawson Athletic Boosters. Online condolences may be left at www.coldrencrates.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 18, 2019