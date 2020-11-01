1/
Mina G. Bass
PORTSMOUTH - Mina Grey Bass, 88, passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband Floyd Bass; and a son, Floyd "Elwood" Bass.

She is survived by her son, Terry Bass and his wife Sonja; two brothers, Carl Holland and Doug Holland; three grandchildren; and five great grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at 3 PM Thursday, November 5, 2020 in Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens. Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel is handling these arrangements.

www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Sturtevant Funeral Home - Portsmouth Boulevard Chapel
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 488-8348
