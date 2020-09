Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Minnie's life story with friends and family

Share Minnie's life story with friends and family

Minnie Amos Blount, 75 of Virginia Beach passed peacefully September 5, 2020. Minnie is predeceased by her husband, Clarence V. Blount, Jr. and son, Larry D. Blount. She leaves to cherish her memories a loving son, Apostle Clarence Blount III; grandchild, LaDonna King (Deshaun), great grandchild, Kennedy; sisters Rosa Paige (Dannie) and Barbara M. Amos. Due to COVID19 restrictions, a private service will be held.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store