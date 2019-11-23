Home

Bayside Presbyterian Church
1400 Ewell Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23455
Memorial service
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
1:30 PM
Bayside Presbyterian Church
Minnie Annarino Ludwick


1937 - 2019
Minnie Annarino Ludwick Obituary
Minnie Annarino Ludwick passed away peacefully on November 18, 2019. She was born in Norfolk on July 23, 1937 to the late Anthony and Curtis Annarino. She was predeceased by her husband William "Earl" Ludwick,Jr., the love of her life for 52 years, a brother and four siters.

She leaves two daughters, Teresa Ludwick and Lynn Latino; a son William Earl Ludwick III and wife Melissa; three grandchildren, Anthony Latino II, Jennifer Longnecker and husband Stephen, William Earl Ludwick IV and three great grandchildren all of Virginia Beach.

When Minnie wasn't answering the phone for the family business, W. E. Ludwick Plumbing & Heating, she was working in her yard. She was a strong, loving, dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother.

A memorial service will be held at Bayside Presbyterian Church on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at 1:30 pm with Dr. David Rollins officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the . Condolences may be offered to the family at:

www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 23, 2019
