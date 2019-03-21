|
Minnie Estelle Whitehurst Bishop, 94, of Coinjock, NC died Wednesday, March 20, 2019. Mrs. Bishop was born on November 4, 1924 in Virginia Beach, VA to the late William James Whitehurst and the late Leatha Malbone Whitehurst. She is survived by her husband of 76 years, Elbert Muncie Bishop of the home; a daughter, Jackie Cross of Chesapeake, VA; two sons, Larry Bishop and wife Christine, of Virginia Beach, VA and Paul Bishop of Norfolk, VA. Also, Minnie is survived by her loving grandchildren, Kelly Barry, Carrie Cochran, Kevin Cochran, Michael Bishop and Meghan Bishop and ten great grandchildren.A graveside service will be held in the Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 3920 Airline Blvd., Chesapeake, VA 23321 on Monday, March 25, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. The family will receive family and friends at Twiford Funeral Home, 405 E. Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909, on Sunday from 3:00 ~ 5:00 p.m. The family suggests memorial gifts may be made to the or to Pilmoor United Methodist Church, 192 Courthouse Road, Currituck, NC 27929. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 21, 2019