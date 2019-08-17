The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Parr Funeral Home & Crematory - Suffolk
3515 Robs Dr.
Suffolk, VA 23434
(757) 539-3487
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Parr Funeral Home & Crematory - Suffolk
3515 Robs Dr.
Suffolk, VA 23434
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Parr Funeral Home & Crematory - Suffolk
3515 Robs Dr.
Suffolk, VA 23434
Minnie Frances Rhodes Wallman

Minnie Frances Rhodes Wallman Obituary
Minnie Frances Rhodes Wallman, 84, passed away August 16, 2019. She was born in Martinsville, VA the daughter of the late Rufus Patton Rhodes and Mattie Wray Rhodes. She was predeceased by her son, Edgar R. Wallman, Jr. and grandson, Jeffrey Scott Jones. Minnie retired as an aircraft electrician for N.A.R.F. She was a member of Community Baptist Church in Martinsville, VA. Minnie is survived by her husband of 67 years, Edgar Rolwing Wallman; daughters and sons-in-law, Mary W. Darley (Michael), Kimberly W. Day (Jeff); grandchildren, Brian Jones, David Jones, Jeremiah Wallman, Ashley Duck, and Jason Duck, Jr.; 10 great grandchildren. A funeral service will be held Monday, August 19, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Parr Funeral Home & Crematory with Pastor Carson Williams officiating. Entombment will follow at Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens. Friends may join the family for a visitation on Sunday from 3-4 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be registered online at www.parrfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 17, 2019
