Minnie Frances Rhodes Wallman, 84, passed away August 16, 2019. She was born in Martinsville, VA the daughter of the late Rufus Patton Rhodes and Mattie Wray Rhodes. She was predeceased by her son, Edgar R. Wallman, Jr. and grandson, Jeffrey Scott Jones. Minnie retired as an aircraft electrician for N.A.R.F. She was a member of Community Baptist Church in Martinsville, VA. Minnie is survived by her husband of 67 years, Edgar Rolwing Wallman; daughters and sons-in-law, Mary W. Darley (Michael), Kimberly W. Day (Jeff); grandchildren, Brian Jones, David Jones, Jeremiah Wallman, Ashley Duck, and Jason Duck, Jr.; 10 great grandchildren. A funeral service will be held Monday, August 19, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Parr Funeral Home & Crematory with Pastor Carson Williams officiating. Entombment will follow at Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens. Friends may join the family for a visitation on Sunday from 3-4 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be registered online at www.parrfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 17, 2019