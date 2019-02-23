The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
Minnye Hall Pollock, 88, died February 20, 2019 at Greenfield Senior Living. She was born in Norfolk, VA, the daughter of the late James Erle Hall and Annie Smith Hall. Minnye was a graduate of Granby High School in Norfolk and King's Daughters School of Nursing in Portsmouth. She retired as a Registered Nurse from Portsmouth General Hospital. Formerly a member of Cradock United Methodist Church, she had more recently attended Monumental United Methodist Church.Minnye was preceded in death by her husband, James Campbell Pollock, Sr. She is survived by two sons and their wives, Thomas H. Pollock and Virginia, and James "Cam" Pollock Jr. and Mary, both of Chesapeake; her two grandsons, Joel and fiancÃ©e Elizabeth McManus of Portsmouth, and Clay and wife Naomi of Newport News. The family will receive friends from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. Sunday, February 24, at Baker-Foster Funeral Home, 5685 Lee Farm Ln., Suffolk. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, February 25, at Forest Lawn Cemetery, 8100 Granby St., Norfolk. Memorial contributions may be made to the at . Condolences may be registered at BWFosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 23, 2019
