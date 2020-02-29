|
Miriam Brooke Craig (Brooke), born April 7th, 1977, left us to be with the Lord on Tuesday February 25th, 2020.
Brooke attended Lafayette High School in Williamsburg, Virginia, and graduated from College of Charleston, South Carolina. She loved her job as a long time financial examiner and financial analyst for the Captive Division of the Delaware Insurance Department for RSI Consultants. Brooke was a certified Public Accountant, Certified Financial Examiner, she had an Associate in Captive Insurance, and was a member of the Virginia Association of CPAs. She lived in Virginia Beach closely surrounded by her family.
She is survived by her partner Ron Carlton, her parents, Barbara Cooksey and Terry Craig, her three siblings, Tyler Craig and wife Sarah, Jordan Cosby and husband Brad, niece Mattie Rose , and Morgan Craig, and countless aunts, uncles, and cousins. She is preceded in death by her grandparents Bill and Mickie Wilson, Jack and Helen Craig, her stepfather Michael Cooksey and her cousin Whitney Clark. She loved nothing more than spending time with her family.
As the eldest sibling, Brooke was the keeper of memories and was always gifting photos as a reminder of their childhood.
Brooke loved horses, surfing, and spending time on the beach with family and friends. She was an incredible host and knew how to throw a party. Brooke had a special way of making anyone she loved feel like the most important person.
Brooke was a ray of sunshine with an infectious smile. Her big heart, loving ways and commitment to family preceded her. She had a zest for adventure and lust for life which took her to live in New York City, Boston, Miami, and Phoenix. All who were fortunate enough to have loved and known her got to experience the joy she brought to us all. Brooke is now in her happiest of happy places. She will remain forever in our hearts.
A memorial service will be held to celebrate her life on Sunday, March 1st at 2:00pm on the beach at the end of 60th St, Virginia Beach, Virginia. Reception to follow immediately at 3309 St. Catherines Way, Virginia Beach, VA 23452. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to . 1-800-822-6344 memorial ID#11950164
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 29, 2020