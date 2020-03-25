|
Miriam Dellinger, 92, of Chesapeake, Virginia, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020. Miriam was born to Silas Wesley Craps, and Evelyn Trexler Craps on February 22, 1928 in Richmond, Virginia.
Miriam attended Woodrow Wilson High School in Portsmouth, VA. She married John Fredrick Dellinger in 1946, and they resided in Chesapeake. Miriam was a trail blazer for all women, becoming the first female manager at the Navy Exchange Service Center, Scott's Creek until her retirement in 1984. She was an avid Washington Nationals Baseball fan and was thrilled when they won the World Series.
She is predeceased by her husband John, brothers Julian Craft and Carlton Craps, sister Lelia Rice and brother in law Lou Rice, and good friend Elmer Jackson.
Miriam is survived by a brother, Duane Craps (Nellie) and 4 children: Ronnie Dellinger (Esther), Sandy Sarratt (Louis), Kathy Koch (Rudy), and Laurie Saunders (Brad). She adored and is survived by 9 grandchildren, Eric Dellinger (Rori), Mandy McCammon (Kent), Courtney Gregory (Johnny), Rikki Jones (Darrick), Matthew Horton, Neil Bowes (Kelly), Ryan Bowes (Christine), Travis Saunders (Autumn), Reese Saunders (Lisa). She treasured her 19 Great Grandchildren, Riley, Caden, Bowen and Rafferty Dellinger, Abigail, Olivia and Oliver McCammon, Gillian Gregory, Alicia and Sawyer Jones, Trace, Blake, Tyler and Jordan Bowes, Maverick, Keidryn, Quinten, Aliyah and Malika Saunders. She spent countless hours watching their sports events and celebrating their achievements. She loved her many nieces and nephews and her fur baby Bella Bleu.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 25, 2020