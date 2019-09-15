|
|
Miriam Davis Dunham, 86, died peacefully on September 10, 2019, following a stroke. She was born in Kingston, Pa., to Dr. & Mrs. John A.G. Davis and is predeceased by her loving husband of 36 years, R. James Dunham Jr.
"Mimi" graduated from Wyoming Seminary, college preparatory school, Kingston, Pa. She earned degrees from Elmira College and Loyola University, Baltimore. After teaching for several years in the Baltimore City Public School System, she joined her husband Jim in the family business of Dunham's Department Store in Wellsboro, Pa. She was an active member of the Wellsboro community, serving as Senior Warden at St. Paul's, singing in Wellsboro Women's Choir & volunteering at Soldiers & Sailors Hospital. She loved to walk, she loved the beach and she loved being a grandma. During the last four years she was cared for by her daughter and son-in-law Elizabeth & Hal Barge and the faithful staff at The Ballentine.
Miriam is survived by her five children: Duncan Hopkins (Cotati, Calif.), Richard Hopkins (Annandale, N.J.), Elizabeth Barge (Norfolk, Va.), Susan Fleischman (Beaverton, Ore.) and John Hopkins (Chesterfield, Va.); her step-children R. James Dunham III, Peter Dunham, Bruce Dunham, and Judy Shaal; her two sisters Ellen Bender (Whitehall, Pa.) and Lillian Smith (Dallas, Pa.); ten grandchildren, many loving in-laws and many more precious friends.
A celebration of life service will be held at First Presbyterian Church, 820 Colonial Ave, Norfolk on Sat, October 5th at 1:00 pm. An internment service will be at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Wellsboro, Pa. at a later date. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider making a donation to St. Paul's Episcopal Church, PO Box 701, Wellsboro PA 16901. Cremation & Funeral Services of Tidewater assisted the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 15, 2019