PORTSMOUTH - Miriam Estelle Smith, 95, of the 100 block of Fairview Circle N passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. She was born on January 29, 1925 in Portsmouth; and was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Miriam Dew and her husband, Walter E. Smith. Estelle was a member of Central Baptist Church.
She is survived by four daughters, Susie Reynolds; Phyllis Ayers and husband Pete; Mildred Roney and husband Vince; Kathy Cruse and husband Tony; four sons, Gene Smith; Bruce Smith; Vernon Smith and Danny Smith; 14 grandchildren; 32 great grandchildren; 22 great-great grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 11 AM Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel by Pastor Steve Grieme. Burial will follow in Olive Branch Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday evening from 6 - 8 PM.
The family would like to thank Kindred Home Health and Hospice for all their care and support over the past several years.
Condolences may be made to the family online at www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 21, 2020.