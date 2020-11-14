Miriam Lucille Vick Jarvis, 83, passed away on November 11, 2020 at Cross Junction, Virginia, in the home of her son, Michael Jarvis.
Miriam was born October 26, 1937 at Portsmouth, Virginia to Elias and Doris (Castine) Vick. Miriam worked as a legal secretary for over 30 years.
She was married to Eugene W. Jarvis. He preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her parents, her brother Steven and her infant sister Patricia.
Survivors include her son Gene (Gail), Michael (Stephanie), granddaughters Amy, Carey (Caleb) & Kylee, great-grandchildren Liesel and Abram, sister Harriett Ratcliffe, brothers, Richard Vick (Theresa), Raymond Vick (Carol), Kevin Vick, Gary Vick (Doris) and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at Hollomon-Brown, Tidewater Drive Chapel on Sunday, November 15 at 9:00 a.m. with viewing beginning at 8:00 a.m. Graveside services will be at 10:00 at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Norfolk, Virginia. To leave the family a message, go to www.hollomon-brown.com
