Miriam (Mimi) Weaver Holm, 76, passed away quietly at home surrounded by her family on Thursday, November 14, 2019.
She is survived by her husband, Captain Stanley R. Holm, Jr. CEC USN (Ret.); son, Tristan (Holly) Holm; daughter, Kristiana (Christopher) Delaney; grandchildren, Connor Delaney, Drew and Brooke Holm and, Hunter and Alexis Stone. Additionally, she is survived by her sister, Christina (Michael) Davis of Dacula, GA and her brother, Fred (Geneva) Weaver of Fayetteville, GA. And, finally, by her West Highland terrier - the "wee dog" - McLaren.
Born in Philadelphia on August 7,1943, her family moved to the Virginia Beach area in the mid-1950s. She attended Little Creek Elementaryâ€¦where, in the 7th Grade, she met her future husband. Mimi graduated from Princess Anne High School having been voted by her classmates "Best All Around" for the Class of 1961. She attended two years at the College at William and Mary (Norfolk campus) before the premature death of her mother required her to assume the maternal role for her four younger siblings.
In 1966, Mimi married the love of her life and embarked on a 53-year journey as Navy wife, mother, grandmother, homemaker, interior designer, family trip planner, chauffeur, mentor and counsellor. As a Navy wife, she managed the details for 20 career moves crisscrossing the United States, including to Newport, RI; Atlanta, GA; Port Hueneme, CA; Gulfport, MS; Washington, DC ; Dahlgren, VA; Pearl Harbor, HI; El Toro, CA; and, finally, to Virginia Beach.
Mimi felt blessed to have been able to travel the US and the world. Travel to Ireland, Scotland, UK, Europe, Tahiti and Hong Kong were highlights for her. But, her "bucket list" trip was her 50th wedding anniversary cruise and stay in Bora Bora.
Her love for interior design brought her joy in several design positions culminating with her own company, Holm Interiors. But, by far, her most enjoyable design efforts came at making a beautiful, warm and inviting home for her family and friends at each new duty station.
Over the course of her wonderful life, Mimi was kind and selfless, always doing for others. She will always be "Best All Around" to all her family and to so many friends. Mimi has been the center of our family...our rock...and her death has left a huge hole in our hearts!
A private celebration of Mimi's life will be held by the family at a later date. Mimi will be inurned with her husband (after his death) in Arlington National Cemetery.
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Nov. 24 to Nov. 27, 2019