1/1
Mirriam Macoy Posilero
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mirriam's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mirriam Posilero, 77, a long time resident of Virginia beach, passed away peacefully on July 10, 2020.She was born in Talisay, Camarines Norte, Philippines on September 9, 1942. The daughter of Alberto and Dominga Macoy, she was preceded in death by her late husband Tommy Posilero. Left to cherish her memory are her children Del, Rannie , Michelle; stepchildren Thomas, Tommy, Shai; grandchildren Brian, Kelsey, Sophie, Lianna, Lexi, Mark, Kobe, and Trey and many extended family and friends.

Mirriam was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Tidewater. Church was a big part of her life and formed many strong friendships through her beliefs. Mirriam loved spending time at the beach and shopping, always on the lookout for a good bargain.

She graduated college with honors with Bachelors of science with an English major.

After college she was an English teacher prior to relocating to America.

During her early years in the US she was a unit secretary in a hospital in Santa Monica California. After she got married she worked for many years in the banking and finance industry up until her retirement.

A few years ago she ended up having an aneurysm and was diagnosed with dementia and finally lost that battle on July 10, 2020. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends, but is now resting peacefully.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 2pm at Woodlawn Funeral Home, 6329 E Virginia Beach Blvd., Norfolk, with burial to follow within the Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. Please visit www.WoodlawnNorfolk.com to share a memory or message of condolences.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Woodlawn Funeral Home and Crematory - Norfolk
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Woodlawn Funeral Home and Crematory - Norfolk
6329 E. Virginia Beach Blvd.
Norfolk, VA 23502
(757) 455-2838
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved