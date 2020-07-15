Mirriam Posilero, 77, a long time resident of Virginia beach, passed away peacefully on July 10, 2020.She was born in Talisay, Camarines Norte, Philippines on September 9, 1942. The daughter of Alberto and Dominga Macoy, she was preceded in death by her late husband Tommy Posilero. Left to cherish her memory are her children Del, Rannie , Michelle; stepchildren Thomas, Tommy, Shai; grandchildren Brian, Kelsey, Sophie, Lianna, Lexi, Mark, Kobe, and Trey and many extended family and friends.
Mirriam was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Tidewater. Church was a big part of her life and formed many strong friendships through her beliefs. Mirriam loved spending time at the beach and shopping, always on the lookout for a good bargain.
She graduated college with honors with Bachelors of science with an English major.
After college she was an English teacher prior to relocating to America.
During her early years in the US she was a unit secretary in a hospital in Santa Monica California. After she got married she worked for many years in the banking and finance industry up until her retirement.
A few years ago she ended up having an aneurysm and was diagnosed with dementia and finally lost that battle on July 10, 2020. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends, but is now resting peacefully.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 2pm at Woodlawn Funeral Home, 6329 E Virginia Beach Blvd., Norfolk, with burial to follow within the Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. Please visit www.WoodlawnNorfolk.com
to share a memory or message of condolences.