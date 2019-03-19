|
Misao S. (Peggy) Sesler was born in Hokkaido, Japan in 1929 and passed away March 16, 2019. She was a loving mother, grandmother and wife. She is survived by four children, nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She was a simple person that wanted no celebration or fanfare at her passing. Her wishes were that she be cremated and her ashes spread at the waterfall in California. Her wishes were to thank everyone in her life for their kindness and that there be no funeral service and no flowers.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 19, 2019