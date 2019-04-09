|
|
Mitchell A Vickers, age 58, died April 2, 2019. Mitch was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma, May 18, 1960; he was the first child of Jim and Eloise Vickers. He is survived by his mother; his wife, Barbara; three children, Larry, Joshua, and Leigh Anne; four grandchildren; a brother, Todd. The memorial service will be held at Thalia Lynn Baptist Church on Friday, April 12, at 11:00 am. More information is available and condolences may be offered at www.FamilyChoiceFunerals.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 9, 2019