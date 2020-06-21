Mitchell D. Parish, Sr., 79, passed away on June 16, 2020. He was born on August 4, 1940 in Greenville, SC. He is preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn F. Parish and his son, Mitch Parish, Jr.
He is survived by his daughter, Michelle Vitrano and her husband, Michael; grandson, Aidan; brothers, Gary and Don; and sister, Debbie.
A visitation will be held on Monday, June 22, 2020 from 1-3 p.m. at Rosewood Kellum Funeral Home, 601 N. Witchduck Rd., Virginia Beach. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. A burial will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery. You may read full obituary and offer your condolences at www.kellumfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 21, 2020.