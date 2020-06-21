Mitchell D. Parish
1940 - 2020
Mitchell D. Parish, Sr., 79, passed away on June 16, 2020. He was born on August 4, 1940 in Greenville, SC. He is preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn F. Parish and his son, Mitch Parish, Jr.

He is survived by his daughter, Michelle Vitrano and her husband, Michael; grandson, Aidan; brothers, Gary and Don; and sister, Debbie.

A visitation will be held on Monday, June 22, 2020 from 1-3 p.m. at Rosewood Kellum Funeral Home, 601 N. Witchduck Rd., Virginia Beach. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. A burial will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery. You may read full obituary and offer your condolences at www.kellumfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
JUN
23
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
601 North Witchduck Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
7576711717
1 entry
June 18, 2020
I have good memories of Mitch growing up with him and his siblings and his parents, I will always have loving memories, love to all from his cousin Diane
Diane I Coates
Family
