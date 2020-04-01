|
|
Mitchell Ira Peerless, formerly of Granby, CT and Norfolk, Virginia, passed away on March 6th, 2020 in Providence, RI at the age of 74. He was born in Norfolk, Virginia June 13, 1945 to Ruth and Samuel Peerless.
He graduated from Old Dominion University in 1970 with a BFA degree. He then attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he graduated with an MFA degree in 1972. After graduation, he accepted a faculty position at the University of Hartford where he taught sculpture for 10 years.
His artwork was exhibited at numerous galleries and museums throughout the United States. These included the 21st Annual Drawing and Small Sculpture Show, Ball State University, 1974; Painting & Sculpture Exhibition, 1971; 25th New England Exhibition, Silvermine, CT 1974; Henri Gallery 1972, 3, & 4, Washington, D.C. and other group shows too numerous to mention.
In 1982, Mitchell founded Peerless Structures, a design and building company, that would be his life work. His penchant for problem solving and creating things made hundreds of homeowners throughout New England delighted to work with him. His friends and family will miss, among many things, his dry wit, immense wisdom, kindness, and generosity.
Mitchell is survived by his partner, Sally Neeld; and his children: Jacob (Renee) Peerless, Hannah (Fernando) Peerless, James (Rebecca) Peerless. He is also survived by his sister Joyce Peerless Freedman (Ronald); his brother Stanford Peerless; as well as three grandchildren (Sam, Jackson, and Jose) and four nieces and nephews. Given the uncertainty around COVID-19 and the dangers associated with gatherings, we are postponing any memorial service indefinitely. For updates, and to memorialize Mitch virtually, visit facebook.com/mipmemorial/. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mitch's memory may be sent to the .
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 1, 2020