Mitchell Lee Corey, OD, died Friday, February 22, 2019 in his residence. He was a native and lifelong resident of Norfolk and was the son of the late Donald Leigh Corey.He graduated from Norfolk Academy and the University of Richmond and Pennsylvania College of Optometry. He was in private practice with Corey Family Vision in Norfolk for over 30 years. He was a member of Ohef Sholom Temple, The Virginia Optometric Association and the Lions Club. He was a longtime Animal Rights Supporter.Survivors include his mother, Charlotte Cooper Corey of Norfolk and his sister, Faith Corey Fuhrman of Annandale, New Jersey. He is also survived by his nieces and nephew; Erica, Annie and Jay Fuhrman and his aunt, Alice Cooper Goodman and a host of friends, extended family and dedicated patients. The family would like to thank Joyce Weise, Jodie Santiago and Ashley Toler who were longtime loyal employees.A memorial service will be held in the chapel of Ohef Sholom Temple on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 11:30 AM. Cantor Jennifer Rueben will officiate. Burial will be private in Forest Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Coreyâ€™s home on Monday and Tuesday evening from 7-9PMMemorial donations may be made to the Norfolk SPCA or the .H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Norfolk chapel is handling arrangements.Online condolences may be sent to the family at hdoliver.com