Mitchell "Mitch or Mickey" Parrish, 66, passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at the Sentara Hospice House. Mitchell was born on April 26, 1953 in Norfolk, VA to the late Joseph and Mary "Betty" Parrish. He graduated from Kempsville High School in 1971. Mitch retired from Parsons, where he was an engineering technician. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, the Washington Redskins, NASCAR and spending time at his cabin in Buckingham County, where he retired.
Mitchell is survived by his sons, Joshua Parrish (Joseph) and Stephen Parrish (April); his grandchildren, Arissa, Gigi, Grace, Jaxon, and Kymber; brothers, Tony Parrish (Judy) and Billy Parrish; and sister, Jackie Weaver.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Andrews United Methodist Church, 717 Tucson Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23462. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 1, 2019