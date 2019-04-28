|
|
Mona V. Carter, 89, of South Mills, NC, passed away April 25, 2019.Born in Burkeâ€™s Garden, VA, she was the daughter of the late Samuel F. and Claire C. McMeans and the widow of Glen J. Carter. She retired as a Receptionist at the Algonquin House.Left to cherish her memory: her daughter, Lynn Glaubke and her husband, Achim; son, Glen J. Carter, II, and his wife, Dalia; sister, Ernestine Wallace; sister-in-law, Ann McMeans; grandchildren, Matthew Glaubke and his husband, Check Beeler, Jeffrey Glaubke and his wife, Valerie, Kylene Doran and her husband, Drew, Christopher Carter, and Caitlyn Nanian and her husband, Richard; and five great-grandchildren.The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Tidewater Drive Chapel on Wednesday, May 1, from 6 to 8 p.m. A graveside service will be held at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens on Thursday, May 2, at 11 a.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at: www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 28, 2019