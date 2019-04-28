The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Tidewater Drive Chapel
8464 Tidewater Drive
Norfolk, VA 23518
(757) 583-0177
Resources
More Obituaries for Mona Carter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mona V. Carter

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mona V. Carter Obituary
Mona V. Carter, 89, of South Mills, NC, passed away April 25, 2019.Born in Burkeâ€™s Garden, VA, she was the daughter of the late Samuel F. and Claire C. McMeans and the widow of Glen J. Carter. She retired as a Receptionist at the Algonquin House.Left to cherish her memory: her daughter, Lynn Glaubke and her husband, Achim; son, Glen J. Carter, II, and his wife, Dalia; sister, Ernestine Wallace; sister-in-law, Ann McMeans; grandchildren, Matthew Glaubke and his husband, Check Beeler, Jeffrey Glaubke and his wife, Valerie, Kylene Doran and her husband, Drew, Christopher Carter, and Caitlyn Nanian and her husband, Richard; and five great-grandchildren.The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Tidewater Drive Chapel on Wednesday, May 1, from 6 to 8 p.m. A graveside service will be held at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens on Thursday, May 2, at 11 a.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at: www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Tidewater Drive Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Tidewater Drive Chapel
Download Now