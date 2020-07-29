Monica Burton Yurkovic died peacefully on July 24, 2020.
She is survived by her loving husband of 33 years CW4 Vic Yurkovic, USN, Ret. They enjoyed many cruises, porch cocktails, St. Patrick's Day parades, and Mexican suppers.
Born August 4, 1958 she was the "supposed favorite" daughter of Robert & Mary Burton. She was a true OV Lifer.
She is also survived by four sisters, Ellen Cameron (Gordon), Regis Scott, Marcey Hunter (Skip), and Nan Burton, and three brothers, Robert Burton, Billy Burton and her twin Mark Burton (Kathy). She was predeceased by her brother Bruce Burton. She is also survived by beloved in-laws Ty Yurkovic, Mike & Jill Yurkovic, Val & Kurt Mutter, and Goddaughter Bailey Scott Canales, her special friends Conor and Delaney Tunney, and many nieces, nephews and dear friends.
Monica was a Certified Master Gardener and had the most beautiful bayside yard, which brought her great joy during this pandemic. She also had a tremendous eye for beauty and design, and her home was a delightful living space.
She worked for many years for Electronic Systems Incorporated.
Monica survived lung cancer, a brain tumor and a pulmonary embolism, but she succumbed to COVID 19. Monica wished to thank the excellent hospital support she received from her care partners, respiratory nurses, and the coordinated efforts of many doctors at Sentara Leigh Hospital, Norfolk.
When it is safe to gather, a celebration of Monica's life will be held in Ocean View at sunset on the Chesapeake Bay. Condolence messages may be made at www.hollomon-brown.com
.
In lieu of flowers, we ask that memorial donations be made to Holy Trinity Catholic Church Food Pantry, 154 Government Ave., Norfolk VA 23503.
"For God's sake, wear a damn mask."
Fair Winds and Following Seas, Sgt. Major. You are very loved and will be deeply missed.