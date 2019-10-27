|
Monica Grant Craddock, 68, moved to her eternal home on Friday, October 18, 2019. She is not dead, but finally truly alive with her Savior, Jesus Christ! Left to rejoice are her husband of 50 years, George and their children, Sara (David Munzlinger), Paul (Cindy), and Anne (Johnny Cameron); grandsons Ryan, Ethan, Charlie, Owen, Calvin and Jack; her brother Paul Grant; and many beloved friends and relatives.
Monica was passionate about so many things but particularly serving her Lord and Duke Basketball (Go Blue Devils!). She mentored and counseled many other women who shared her experience with cancer. Studying the Bible was her joy and encouraged many through teaching and group meetings, including most recently at her home with neighbors in the North End and at the VB Racket Club with her tennis buddies. She was a prolific note writer with a genuine gift for sharing the peace and hope she enjoyed from her faith. At Galilee Church, she enthusiastically coordinated volunteers to participate in partnership with Eastern Shore Chapel in their food pantry and homeless ministries. Two mission trips to Uganda in East Africa, devastated by the AIDs epidemic, gave her opportunities to heed the Lord's call to care for widows and orphans.
A celebration of Monica's life will be held at Galilee Church, 3928 Pacific Avenue on Tuesday, October 29th at 11:00AM with a reception following at the Cavalier Yacht and Country Club.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her honor to Mission Link International, P.O. Box 38, Charlottesville, VA 22902 or to ESC Food Pantry, 2020 Laskin Road, Virginia Beach VA 23454.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 27, 2019