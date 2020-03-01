|
Monroe Sanders Ozment, 94, of Virginia Beach, passed away at home February 22, 2020.
He is survived by his wife Leilani, and his three children; David Ozment, Debbie Hamrick, and Kimberly (Mike) McKeown along with four grandchildren; Jason (Brooke), Jennifer (John), Connor, Caleigh, and five great grandchildren, brother Homer (Lynn) Ozment and sister Marvene (Jim) Gleaves.
Monroe was preceded in death by his parents, Homer Monroe and Ada Lee Ozment, sisters; Sara Womack, Alva Nell Souder, Ella Mae Souder, and son Mark Ozment.
Born and raised in Rome, Georgia, he joined the marines at age 17 and fought in the battle of Iwo Jima during WWII where he was a recipient of the Purple Heart. After his military service Monroe earned a degree in accounting at the University of Georgia and then worked for Sears for 37 years as a Controller.
Monroe was an avid golfer and was proud of his holes-in-one. After retirement he and Leilani enjoyed extensive traveling. Monroe enjoyed connecting with his 5th Marine Division buddies and attended their reunions over 20 years. He had an affinity for all animals, especially his last dog "Buddy." Monroe never met a stranger and will also be remembered by good friends and neighbors for his wonderful sense of humor and easy going demeanor.
The family wishes to thank Dr. R. Michael Camp who was his good friend, golf buddy, and caring doctor.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 4pm on Monday, March 9, 2020 at the Kings Grant Presbyterian Church, 745 Little Neck Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23452. There will be a private service at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Semper Fi Fund or the .
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 1, 2020