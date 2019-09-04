The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
H.D Oliver Funeral Apartments
2002 Laskin Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
(757) 428-7880
Memorial service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Virginia Beach United Methodist Church
212 19th St.,
Virginia Beach, VA
Colonel Monte M. Jeffery USAF (Ret.)


1941 - 2019
Monte died peacefully at home on Sunday, September 1, 2019. Born August 4, 1941 in Parker City, Indiana to Jobe Thomas Jeffery and Deloris McGunnegal Jeffery, he is survived by his wife of fifty-two years, Christina Maria (Russo) Jeffery, sister, Janis Jeffery Eaman, son, Kevin Andrew Jeffery, daughter, Christy Jeffery Wood Zerneke, son in law, Eric R. Zerneke and grandchildren Jonas and Emily.

After graduating from Franklin College, Monte began his twenty-three-year career in the United States Air Force serving two tours of duty in Vietnam. A true patriot, Monte wore many hats while serving his country. He was a B52 aircraft commander, O2 Cessna FAC Recon pilot and RF4 Phantom pilot flying many missions over Vietnam. He earned his master's degree from the Naval Post Graduate School, served as the United States Air AttachÃ© to Israel for three years, was the head of Middle East Africa Affairs division at the Pentagon and upon retiring from the Air Force returned to Israel as the Vice President of Lockheed Martin's F16 program. Monte retired as President of the international consulting firm he founded in Washington DC.

Above all of his many accomplishments, Monte was a family man. He delighted in family gatherings around the dinner table, and adored his grandchildren Jonas and Emily. Upon retiring, he and his wife, Tina, moved to Virginia Beach to be closer to their daughter and grandchildren. He took up golf, and always said "If something was worth doing, it was worth doing badly." Monte was a member of Virginia Beach United Methodist Church and delighted as a listener and learner there. He was a loving husband, doting grandfather, dear friend and a stalwart gentleman to the very end.

A memorial service and reception will be held Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the Virginia Beach United Methodist Church, 212 19th St., Virginia Beach, VA 23451.

In Lieu of flowers the family has requested that donations be made to the VBUMC Potter's House. Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 4, 2019
