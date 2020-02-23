|
|
Monte Wayne Epps, 68, passed away on February 10, 2020 in his home. Monte was raised in Emporia, VA and was the son of the late Marvin and Margie Epps. He was also preceded in death by his oldest son, Taylor Epps. He was retired from a law firm where he worked as the office manager.
Monte is survived by his wife, Lauren Epps, his youngest son, Julian, two brothers, Richard and his wife Lynn, and Tracey and a sister, Gwenn and her husband Mitchell, as well as several nieces, nephews, extended family, and good friends.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday February 29, 2020 in Main Street United Methodist Church, 500 S Main St, Emporia, VA 23847. Online condolences may be made to the family at hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 23, 2020