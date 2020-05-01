Montgomery Joseph Lomax
1942 - 2020
Montgomery Joseph Lomax Sr. passed this life peacefully in Chesapeake VA, on Sunday April 26th, 2020 with his loving wife by his side. "Monk", as he was affectionately known was born on June 26th, 1942 in Newport News Virginia, and was the son of the late Joseph and Ethel Lomax. He was also predeceased by his sister Gwendolyn J. Lomax, and son Montgomery J Lomax Jr.

Montgomery was a lifelong resident of Hampton Roads, as well as a 29 year employee of the Norfolk Naval Base's Public Works Center, retiring in 1997 as a heavy duty equipment mechanic. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Evetta Rose Porter (Lomax), son Joseph Edward Lomax II, daughters Joyce Grant and Demetrius Carnell, as well as 10 grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation for family and friends will be at Hale Funeral Home in Norfolk on Monday May 4th from 2pm to 8pm. There will be a limited private service held for immediate family on Tuesday May 5th. www.halefuneralhome.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
4
Visitation
2:00 - 8:00 PM
Hale Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Hale Funeral Home, Inc.
2100 Ballentine Blvd
Norfolk, VA 23504
757-622-2321
