Rest In Peace, Morell Sears
Morell Lional Sears was called home to be with the Lord, our savior on August 9, 2019, after a battle with cancer. Born on February 18, 1953, in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Morell was the son of the late George Garfield Sears, Sr. and late Nellie Jane Sears.
For over 20 years he served his country as a member of the United States Army. Joining the Army allowed Morell to travel the world and service our country in Fort Benning, Georgia; Teague, South Korea; and Neu-Ulm, Germany. He also served a tour in Iraq during Operation Desert Storm. It was during his active duty station at Fort Benning that he met his wife, Janice Yvonne Sears, who precedes him in death. After retiring from the Army and working at the Cavalier Hotel and Virginia Beach city jail, Morell could be found fishing on the pier, going to casinos along the East coast to play slot machines, and visiting friends and family throughout the beach. He lived a full life and was loved by all who knew him. You could always count on Morell to enjoy some delicious barbecue, tell a good joke, and give a hearty laugh to lift everyone's spirits.
Morell is preceded in death by his siblings Marva "Brent" Capps, Alicia Brock, and George Sears, Jr. He leaves to cherish his memory his daughter, Joy Sears; nephew, Herbert Capps, Jr.; niece, Jennifer Williams; four brothers in-law, Melvin Jones, Sr., Rodney Jones, Michael Jones, and Ricky Jones; three sisters in-law, Sheila Jones, Jeanette Walls, Audrey Carrington; and a host of other nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. The family wishes to express its sincerest appreciation to the staff at Atlantic Shores (Seaside Nursing facility) and Interim Healthcare and Hospice, especially Diana Clukey, for the loving care that they provided over the past several months.
Morell will always be remembered by all who loved him. His home going celebration will be held Saturday, August 17, 2019, starting with a viewing at 10:00 a.m. at More Than Conquerors Church [1101 Eaglewood Drive Virginia Beach, VA 23454]. The official service will begin at 11:00 a.m. Immediately after the service he will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery [1600 St. Julian Avenue Norfolk, VA 23504].
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 14, 2019