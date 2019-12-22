|
|
Morgan Ludlow Staples, 94, passed away at Mary Washington Hospital on December 16, 2019 after a brief illness. He was a 90 year resident of Portsmouth, Virginia. In 2016 he moved to Fredericksburg to reside with family.
Ludlow proudly served in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Instill during WWII. A graduate of Virginia Tech, he retired from U.S. Gypsum as Personnel Superintendent after 35 years. He was an avid golfer, always proud of his family, his Hokies and the Red Sox.
A true Virginia gentleman, he always treated others with kindness and respect. He will be dearly missed.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Mary Ann Brackett Staples, his daughter Deborah Hamilton (Bill) of Fredericksburg, and his son Michael Staples of Kill Devil Hills, NC. "Palso", as he was affectionately known, is also survived by his grandsons Joshua Staples (Raven), Griffin Hamilton, and William Hamilton; as well as three great grandchildren, Drew, Bentley, and Elizabeth Staples.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Griffin Leigh Staples, Sr. and Delle Williams Staples, as well as his brother Griffin Leigh, Jr. and sister Frances Staples Jones.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 22, 2019