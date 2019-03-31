The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fisher Funeral Home 
1520 Effingham Street
Portsmouth, VA 23704
(757) 399-6366
Resources
More Obituaries for Morgan Edwards
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Morgan Nicole Edwards

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Morgan Nicole Edwards Obituary
Morgan Nicole Edwards, 11 months old daughter of Joe and Sonya Edwards passed on March 26, 2019 in University of Virginia Hospital in Charlottesville, VA. Baby Morgan was born in Norfolk, VA. Others left to cherish her memory are 2 sisters, LaToya Davis, Nevaeh Edwards, a brother Raheem Jordan, maternal grandparents, Bettie Anderson, Catherine Wilson, other relatives and friends. Funeral Tuesday April 2, 2018 2:00 PM at St. John Baptist Church ( Effingham St) by Rev Primas Paige. Visitation will be from 4-7PM Monday at Fisher Funeral Home, 1520 Effingham Street, Portsmouth.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fisher Funeral Home 
Download Now