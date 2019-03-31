|
Morgan Nicole Edwards, 11 months old daughter of Joe and Sonya Edwards passed on March 26, 2019 in University of Virginia Hospital in Charlottesville, VA. Baby Morgan was born in Norfolk, VA. Others left to cherish her memory are 2 sisters, LaToya Davis, Nevaeh Edwards, a brother Raheem Jordan, maternal grandparents, Bettie Anderson, Catherine Wilson, other relatives and friends. Funeral Tuesday April 2, 2018 2:00 PM at St. John Baptist Church ( Effingham St) by Rev Primas Paige. Visitation will be from 4-7PM Monday at Fisher Funeral Home, 1520 Effingham Street, Portsmouth.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 31, 2019