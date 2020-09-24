1/2
CPO Morris Cleveland "USN Ret." Dial
Morris Cleveland Dial, 79, passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020. He was born in Monroe, GA to the late Allie Jackson Dial and Pansy Adcock Dial. He served his country faithfully retiring from the U.S. Navy with his last ship being the U.S.S America. Morris also had the honor of being selected to apply his skills working on the Presidential Yacht Sequoia. He then went on to work and then retire from Chesapeake Regional Medical Center as a BioMedical Engineer. From Gyroscopes to XRay machines if it was broke he could fix it.

Left to cherish his memory is his beloved wife of 55 years, Anita Myers Dial; daughter, Tammy C. "Crissy" McCloud; son, John M. "Maury" Dial and his wife, Lisa; brother, Larry Jackson Dial; grandchildren, Cierra Millican and her husband, Charley, and Christian Conner McCloud; as well as many extended family members, dear friends and his beloved dog, Lexie.

The family is inviting friends Sunday, September 27, 2020 from 4 pm - 7 pm at Graham Funeral Home, 1112 Kempsville Rd. Chesapeake. Burial will be in East Tennessee Veteran's Cemetery, Knoxville, TN. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family.


Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Graham Funeral Home
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 382-7747
