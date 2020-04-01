|
Retired Veteran, Sergeant Morris Cuffee Sr. 82, departed this life for eternal rest on Tuesday March 24, 2020 surrounded by his family. Morris was born on April 25, 1937 in Chesapeake Va. to the late Clarence & Hazel Cuffee. He attended Carver High School and went on to earn his GED while serving in the US Navy. Morris served 2 years in the Navy, earning Honorable discharge in 1957. He then joined the Army in 1963 where he served 2 terms in the Vietnam War. Retiring as a decorated Veteran with Honorable Discharge in April of 1981, he served his Country for a total period of 20 years.
After his military career, Morris and his late brother Willie Cuffee, opened Cuffee's General Store in Portsmouth, VA. His children would work on occasion but it was his baby girl Rose Marie that would go on to work alongside her Dad. The Cuffee's General Store served the community for many years beginning in 1981. After selling the General store in 2005, Morris retired to focus more on family.
He will forever be loved by his family left behind to cherish his memory. Morris is survived by his wife of nearly 61 years, Elizabeth Cuffee. Being teenage sweethearts, they married at the young ages of 19 and 21 on April 26, 1959. Up until the day he died he playfully referred to Elizabeth as his love "Bug". He was preceded in death by his son Morris "Junie" Cuffee Jr. and 6 of his 8 siblings. His sisters, Annie Mae Watts and Willow Mayo will miss their baby brother dearly. He also leaves behind three children, Elizabeth "Ann" Simmons (preceded in death by Henry Marrow), Rose "Marie" Cuffee, Donald Cuffee, and a beloved daughter in love, Carolyn Cuffee. Morris looked forward to family dinners and summer cook outs that filled the house with laughter from his 8 Grandchildren and 12 Great grands. He will surely be missed by all, including a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends; plus his cherished friend of 15 years "Oily Joe"; with whom he spent many a day's sitting on the porch sharing stories, doing yard work, and enjoying family events. Our Beloved Morris is gone but his Legacy forever lives on in each of us.
Due to the Corona Virus, the Celebration of Life is closed to the public. The family welcomes you to visit Morris' resting place at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Park in Suffolk, Va once the quarantines are lifted. Fitchett-Mann Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 1, 2020