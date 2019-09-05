The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Parr Funeral Home & Crematory - Suffolk
3515 Robs Dr.
Suffolk, VA 23434
(757) 539-3487
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Parr Funeral Home & Crematory - Suffolk
3515 Robs Dr.
Suffolk, VA 23434
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
Parr Funeral Home & Crematory - Suffolk
3515 Robs Dr.
Suffolk, VA 23434
Burial
Following Services
Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery
Morris Harmon "Buck" Buchanan Obituary
Morris "Buck" Harmon Buchanan, 84, went home to be with the Lord on September 2, 2019. He was born in Bakersville, NC the son of the late Harmon S. and Ruth B. Buchanan. He was predeceased by his daughter, Brenda Bland; grandson, Marcus Tribble; and sister, Margaret Holton. Morris retired as a Chief Petty Officer from the United States Coast Guard. He was a member of Temple Baptist Church. Morris is survived by his wife of 45 years, Vera L. Buchanan; daughters and sons-in-law, Linda Bowley (Steve), Kimberly Mehalko (Curtis), Alice Edsall (Howard); son, Andy Rich; son-in-law, Graham Bland; and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. A funeral service will be held Monday, September 9, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Parr Funeral Home & Crematory with Pastor Gibb Hale and Pastor Watson Morgan officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery. Friends may join the family for a time of visitation prior to the service from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be registered online at www.parrfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 5, 2019
