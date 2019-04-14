The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
Morris Hill Cooper Obituary
Morris Hill Cooper, 68, passed away April 11, 2019. He was born on November 6, 1950 to the late Horace Hill and Paralee Mae Pullen Cooper. He was also preceded in death by his twin brother, Phil Cooper; and sister, Nancy Jones. He is survived by his sons, Ryan Hill Cooper and Daniel Evan Cooper; sisters, Lynn Spears, Gail Dobbins and Yvonne Stampley; and one grandson. A memorial service will be conducted on April 19, 2019 at 11 AM at the Sturtevant Funeral Home Portsmouth Blvd Chapel. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. Condolences may be offered to the family online at www.sturtevantfuneralhome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 14, 2019
