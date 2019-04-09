After a brief illness, Dr. Morton A Brownstein died on April 7, 2019 at age 85. A lifelong resident of Tidewater, he is survived by his wife of 50 years, Donna Rafal Brownstein, and his three children, Kevin (Lauren) Brownstein, Leslie (Zak) Mahshie, and Tracy Brownstein. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Aidan, Gavin, Ryan, and Eleanor as well his brother, Dr. Willis Brownstein, and brother-in-law, Edward Rafal. A graduate of Maury High School, University of Richmond, and University of Maryland Dental School, Morton always maintained a strong focus on education. He practiced Dentistry in Tidewater for 52 years, and will be remembered by his patients for his dedication to their care and his professionalism. Active in continuing dental education throughout his career, Morton also enjoyed playing violin, painting, playing tennis, and pursuing his lifelong commitment to physical fitness. He remained active in retirement and particularly enjoyed his frequent visits to see his children and grandchildren. His funeral will be Wednesday, April 10 at 11 AM at Forest Lawn Cemetery with Rabbi Roslyn Mandelberg officiating. Donations are appreciated to the Ohef Sholom Temple, the Multiple Sclerosis Society, or to the . Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary