If you are reading this, I am not here. My death was brought to you by cancer on 10 September 2020. I arrived on the scene, September 16th 1941, to Morton and Sandra Savell in Queens, New York. I grew up in the small town of Carmel, New York with my brothers, Glenn and Dale. My education at prep school was challenged by my love for playing hockey. I lost my mother in 1963. I met the love of my life in May of 64, Beverly Savell. She squared me away for the next 53 years and supported and loved me all the days of my life. As an alternative to the draft I joined the Navy in 1967. We have three wonderful children, Lisa, Aaron and awesome Jenny and I'm blessed to have three precious grandchildren, Izzy, SeaAnna and Lance. For 20 years, the Navy transferred us up and down the east coast to various Submarine bases. In short, I was a husband, a father, a hero, a diver, a Patriot and a business owner. Now you can't argue with me. LOL! I was a member of the First Baptist Church. I have loved imperfectly but I loved and that is what is important. I always wanted the best for everyone. I hope I have put a smile on your face, but now, on a serious note I leave you with this admonition; no one gets out of this world alive. I truly believe in John:14-6, I am the Way, the Truth, and the Life; no man cometh unto the Father, but by me.
Funeral arrangements are as follows: Visitation is at Woodlawn Funeral Home, 6329 E. Virginia Beach Blvd, Norfolk, on Tuesday, 15 September at noon to 1:30pm. Due to Covid, graveside service will be private. In lieu of flowers which are not permitted in the Mausoleum, Vote for Trump... or make a donation to the Wounded Warrior Project
.