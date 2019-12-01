|
|
Moses Clifton Mason, Jr., 88, of Henrico, Va., died peacefully on Thursday, November 28, 2019. He was predeceased by his parents, Moses and Irene Mason; his daughter, Lisa Irene Mason; and wife of 66 years, Lucy Haywood Mason. Moses served in the U.S. Navy from 1952 to 1960 and worked for C & P Telephone, retiring in 1989. He is survived by his son, Robert C. Mason; brother, Robert W. Mason (Sue); and several nieces and nephews. He now rests with God and is reunited with the love of his life, Lucy, where they'll be together forever. Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 5, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Woody Funeral Home - Parham Chapel. A graveside service will be held on Friday, December 6, at 3 p.m. in Westhampton Memorial Park.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 1, 2019