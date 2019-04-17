You left us two years ago, quite by surprise. Your family and friends are still grieving the loss and greatly missing your laugh and sense of humor. I look at trees differently now, looking for the nuances that you taught me, regarding how they should look. We, your family, truly have a greater respect for the tree work, you did. The work which you performed for over 15+ years, the work which, ultimately took you away from us. You walk with us all the time - we ALL feel your presence, daily I pray the Universe has treated you kindly and you are in the loving presence of your ancestors. Memorial donations may be made to TCIA (Tree Care Industry Association) 603-314-5380, for their Safety and Electrical Hazard Programs. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary