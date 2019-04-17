Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Muhammad Abdur- Raheem
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Muhammad "SEKOU" Abdur- Raheem

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Muhammad "SEKOU" Abdur- Raheem Obituary
You left us two years ago, quite by surprise. Your family and friends are still grieving the loss and greatly missing your laugh and sense of humor. I look at trees differently now, looking for the nuances that you taught me, regarding how they should look. We, your family, truly have a greater respect for the tree work, you did. The work which you performed for over 15+ years, the work which, ultimately took you away from us. You walk with us all the time - we ALL feel your presence, daily I pray the Universe has treated you kindly and you are in the loving presence of your ancestors. Memorial donations may be made to TCIA (Tree Care Industry Association) 603-314-5380, for their Safety and Electrical Hazard Programs.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.