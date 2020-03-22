|
|
Born in Lebanon in 1940, Dr. Munir Nasr graduated from the American University of Beirut with high distinction and a member of the Alpha Omega Alpha Medical Honor Society. He subsequently completed a residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology at the American University Medical Center, in Beirut Lebanon and a fellowship in Gynecologic Oncology at the University of Iowa. Following his fellowship, he joined the faculty of the University of California, Los Angeles for 2 years before returning to Lebanon and joining the faculty of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at his alma mater, the American University of Beirut where he established the practice of gynecologic oncology, the first of its kind in the country. During his tenure at the American University of Beirut, he provided high-quality care to countless women with gynecologic malignancies irrespective of their abilities to pay and trained many physicians who currently carry his legacy around the world.
In 1986, Dr. Munir Nasr and family immigrated to Norfolk, VA where he joined the faculty of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Eastern Virginia Medical School and later Virginia Oncology Associates where he continued to provide exceptional care to women in Hampton Roads. Throughout his career, he was known as an excellent teacher and mentor and a compassionate physician with high intellect and extraordinary surgical skills.
A mentor to many and a friend to everyone, Dr. Munir Nasr was a highly respected member of the medical society and a fatherly figure to the local Lebanese-American community. He was a generous person with a big heart who always lent a hand to those in need.
A teacher, physician, counselor and friend, Munir's memory lives on in those whom he touched in our community and abroad. He made the world a better place for so many around him. He will be sorely missed.
Dr. Munir Nasr is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 45 years, Annie Nasr, his son Dr. Nadim Nasr and wife Sima Nasr, his beloved grandchildren Vincent and Mina and numerous family members in the United States and Lebanon.
Due to the current circumstances, the memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences to the family may be offered online at hdoliver.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Education and Opportunities for Lebanon (EOL) 8514 Wittier Blvd. Bethesda, MD 20817 Or St. Jude Childrens' Research Hospital
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 22, 2020