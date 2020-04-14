|
On April 7, 2020, God quickly and gently called Muriel Helen Elizabeth Coleman Perry to smile with him in eternal rest. Muriel the oldest of five children, born in Norfolk, Virginia January 16, 1926 to the late Emmett Coleman Sr. and Lucy Sydnor Coleman. Siblings; Emmett Jr., John, Delores, and Pearl. Muriel was a lifetime member of Jerusalem Baptist church and served as a deaconess for 50 plus years. Muriel was an active member of the Huntersville Senior Club, A Golden Life member of The Norfolk Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated and The Virginia Beach Delicados Inc. Muriel leaves to cherish her memory her loving son Marshall Terrance Perry, devoted and loving sister, Pearl Coleman Johnson, Niece Wendy Johnson and Great nephew Jabari Akeel Brown of the home, Nieces, Brenda Wilkins, Vernaize Coleman, Lori DeVillasee, Dr. Shelley Glover (Mark), Vivian Perry, Nephews, Michael Coleman, Chris Coleman, Carl Coleman, Marc Dennis (Deanna) sister in law Priscilla Coleman, great nieces and nephews and one great great niece, and a host of loving cousins and friends and her best friend of over 70 years Dr. Anna Dodson. A viewing will be April 15 12-4pm and April 16 11am-1:30pm at Riddick Funeral Service; followed by a private graveside service at 2pm. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 14, 2020